Josephine Margaret BOWLER

Josephine Margaret BOWLER Notice
BOWLER, Josephine Margaret. On the 8th of October 2019, peacefully at Ranfurly Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife and best mate of Pete. Treasured mother and friend of Adrienne and John, Susan and Andy, Kerry and Ken. Special Nana to Anna, Tim, Matthew, Craig, Amy, Christie, Michael and Andrew. Great Nana Jo to her 8 great grandchildren. Thanks to you Mum for all the love and laughter. A service to celebrate Josie's life will be held on Tuesday the 15th of October 2019 at All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank at 12:00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
