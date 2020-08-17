Home

C Little and Sons Ltd.
287 Manukau Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-638 9125
Memorial Mass
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Francis Xavier Church
Corner Kamo Road and Park Ave
Kensington
Sister Josephine (Sister Jo) GRESHAM

Sister Josephine (Sister Jo) GRESHAM Notice
GRESHAM, Sister Josephine (Sister Jo). s.m.s.m On 14 August 2020 (suddenly) in Whangarei in her 75th year. Dearly loved and respected member of the Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary. Dearly loved daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret. Loved sister of Margaret, John, Marie, Janet, Danny, and the late Patrick, Bernadette, James and their families. Requiescat In Pace. Requiem mass will be celebrated at St Francis Xavier Church, Corner Kamo Road and Park Ave, Kensington, Whangarei 11.00am today Monday 17 August 2020 prior to private interment in Auckland. (Memorial mass for Sister Jo in Auckland to be announced at a later date).



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2020
