BARNETT, Josephine Faber. Died 23rd July 2019 in her 88th year. Dearly loved daughter of the late Harold and Christina Barnett. Much loved sister of Elsie and the late Ron Wedding, Thelma and the late Ian Butterworth, Shirley and Bob Sharp, Debra and Wilson Green, the late Glenice and John Bays, Noeline and Ken Letcher and Jeanette and Peter Waters. Adored aunt and great aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Communication to Jeanette Waters, 22 Half Moon Rise, Half Moon Bay 2012 Ph 09 5345616 A service to celebrate Jo's life will be held at Trinity Methodist Church, 474 Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga, 2pm Saturday 27th July. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Special Care Unit Bruce McLaren Retirement Village for their compassionate care. State of Grace East 09-527-0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019