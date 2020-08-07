|
|
|
MCLEOD, Josephine Clara (Jo) (nee Palmer). Passed away on 4 August 2020 at the Beachfront Rest Home and Hospital, aged 92 years. Most dearly loved wife of the late Ronald (Ron). Precious mum of Kevin and Linda and the late Allan. Loved Grandma of Sandra and Glenn, Julie and Brett. Loved Great-Grandma of Damian, Natalie, Teegan, B.J., Sarah, Danielle and Dylan. Loved Great-Great-Grandma of Savanah Rose, and Skylah-Rose, Jaxon and Hunter. We will miss you so much. Love from all the family. A celebration of Jo's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Monday 10 August at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag 14902, Panmure would be appreciated. All communications to PO Box 465, Whangaparaoa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020