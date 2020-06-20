|
GRIFFIN, Josephine Casson (Jo). Died peacefully after a short illness at Middlemore on 16th June 2020, aged 100. Now on your way to see your late husband Jack. Cherished and much loved mother and soulmate to Lyn and mother- in-law to Mike. Loved Nanna to Matthew and Tanya (UK) and Olly and Ana. Adored Nanna Jo to Jack and Mia (UK). Your many travels with the last to UK to celebrate your 100th with the family and friends are over as you set off on your last journey to reunite with Jack. A life well lived. An inspiration and wonderful example to all with your kind, gentle, loving nature touching all those fortunate to know you. A huge loss and void in all our lives. The family sincerely thank the doctors and nursing staff at Ward 33 North, Middlemore Hospital. Private cremation has been held. Memorial service to follow. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020