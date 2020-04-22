|
|
|
NISBET, Josephine Ann (Jo) (nee Wraight). Passed away peacefully at Bay Care, Bay of Islands, Northland on Friday 17 April, 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved partner of Peter Carrick Nisbet; Mother of Carrick, Andrew, and Matthew. All communications to Matthew Nisbet mobile 020-4088-3475. A tribute page is open today for all to share Jo's life as she is laid to rest with Peter. The page will close after a day. https://lovingmem oryof.wixsite.com/ jonisbet.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2020