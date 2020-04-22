Home

Josephine Ann (nee Wraight) (Jo) NISBET

NISBET, Josephine Ann (Jo) (nee Wraight). Passed away peacefully at Bay Care, Bay of Islands, Northland on Friday 17 April, 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved partner of Peter Carrick Nisbet; Mother of Carrick, Andrew, and Matthew. All communications to Matthew Nisbet mobile 020-4088-3475. A tribute page is open today for all to share Jo's life as she is laid to rest with Peter. The page will close after a day. https://lovingmem oryof.wixsite.com/ jonisbet.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
