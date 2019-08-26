|
BLUNDELL, Josephine Ann. (Ann). On Saturday, 24th August 2019, peacefully, surrounded by family, at Auckland City Hospital. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of John. Loved mother and mother in law of Sarah and Reg, Helen and Rob and much loved nana of Annalise and Sacha. A service to celebrate Ann's life will be held at St Chads Anglican Church, 117 Centreway Road, Orewa, Auckland on Wednesday, the 28th of August 2019 at 1:30 PM followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2019