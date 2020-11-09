|
WATSON, Joseph Vincent (Joe). Regt No: 6290224 Pvte; 50th Northumberland Regt WWII. Peacefully on the 7th November 2020 at Tokoroa Hospital; in his 102nd year. Dearly loved husband to Sandy, Much loved Dad and father in law to David, Judith and Taloa; and Grandad to Marisa; David and Kelly-Jo, Sarah and John. Great Grandad to Bailey, Xavier and one to come. "Live long and die happy" Funeral Prayers for Joe will be recited at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel Commerce Street Tokoroa on Wednesday, the 11th of November 2020 at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2020