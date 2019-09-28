Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph TOLICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph (Joe) TOLICH

Add a Memory
Joseph (Joe) TOLICH Notice
TOLICH, Joseph (Joe). Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 22nd September 2019, aged 98 years. Beloved husband of the late Violet. Much loved father and father in law, grandfather and great grandfather of Neil and Irena, the late Jeffrey, Irene, Hannah, Ben and Alice, Mila and Vincent. We will treasure the memories, the love and the laughter we shared. A private family service has been held. All communications please to the Tolich family, 43 Bridgman Road, Te Awamutu 3800. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.