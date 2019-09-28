|
TOLICH, Joseph (Joe). Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 22nd September 2019, aged 98 years. Beloved husband of the late Violet. Much loved father and father in law, grandfather and great grandfather of Neil and Irena, the late Jeffrey, Irene, Hannah, Ben and Alice, Mila and Vincent. We will treasure the memories, the love and the laughter we shared. A private family service has been held. All communications please to the Tolich family, 43 Bridgman Road, Te Awamutu 3800. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019