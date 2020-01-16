Home

Nelson & Susan Elliott Funeral Services
157 Shakespeare Rd
Milford, Auckland 0620
64 9-486 2631
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Taharoto Rd
Takapuna
Joseph Theodore (Joe) GABRIEL

Joseph Theodore (Joe) GABRIEL Notice
GABRIEL, Joseph Theodore (Joe). On 15 January 2020. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Allanah. Much loved brother and brother in law of John and Nora and the late Lorette. Anita and the late Arthur, Penelope and Graeme Martin, Helen Murray, and their families. "Fly free my darling." Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Taharoto Rd Takapuna (entrance 10 Dominion St) tomorrow Saturday 18 January at 11am followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
