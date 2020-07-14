Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Hokianga Road
Dargaville
Joseph Te Kaihuru (Joe) CLARKE

Joseph Te Kaihuru (Joe) CLARKE Notice
CLARKE, Joseph Te Kaihuru (Joe). Died peacefully at home on 12 July 2020, aged 68. Treasured loved husband of Winnie (Lavinia); dad to Selina and Phillip, and Joel. Poppa to Eleni, Jason, and Zenith. Great-grandfather of Sebastian. Joe's Tangi will be at Oturei Marae, Settlement Road, Dargaville. The Funeral Service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hokianga Road, Dargaville,  on Wednesday 15 July 2020 at 11 am, followed by interment. Communications to Rex Nathan on 0274 744750 or Oturei Marae 09 439 5929



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 14, 2020
