Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 528 2331
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Heretaunga Christian Centre
51 Lane St
Upper Hutt
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph BOLTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Seymour BOLTON

Add a Memory
Joseph Seymour BOLTON Notice
BOLTON, Joseph Seymour. Major (Retd) RNZAOC Passed away on 13th June 2020 at Te Omanga Hospice at the age of 73 after a long and valiant fight. Loved husband of Marilyn. Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Sean and Sally, Joseph and Naveeta. Pops to Dylan, Pa to Eva and Great- Grandpop to Eli. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at the Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane St, Upper Hutt on Friday, 10th July 2020 at 2.00p.m. In memory of Joe, please consider a donation to Te Omanga Hospice, www.teomanga.org.nz or to the Poppy Places Trust through Give-a-Little. Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Ph (04) 528 2331
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -