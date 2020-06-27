|
BOLTON, Joseph Seymour. Major (Retd) RNZAOC Passed away on 13th June 2020 at Te Omanga Hospice at the age of 73 after a long and valiant fight. Loved husband of Marilyn. Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Sean and Sally, Joseph and Naveeta. Pops to Dylan, Pa to Eva and Great- Grandpop to Eli. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at the Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane St, Upper Hutt on Friday, 10th July 2020 at 2.00p.m. In memory of Joe, please consider a donation to Te Omanga Hospice, www.teomanga.org.nz or to the Poppy Places Trust through Give-a-Little. Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Ph (04) 528 2331
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020