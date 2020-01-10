Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitestone Funeral
54 Weston Road
Oamaru , Otago
03 434 8812
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Salvation Army Citadel
255 Thames Street
Oamaru
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph MORAHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr Joseph Robert (Joe) MORAHAN

Add a Memory
Dr Joseph Robert (Joe) MORAHAN Notice
MORAHAN, Joseph Robert (Dr Joe). Died suddenly on Tuesday 7 January 2020, aged 67. Darling husband of Lesley, loved Dad of Michelle, Melanie and Mark, Jeffrey and Louise, loved step- Dad of Anna and Corey and Charli. Papa of Kieren, Deon, Connor; Blake, Oscar, Holly and Rosie ; Edison; Ariana and Malia.Former husband of Carol. Loved by his fur babies Heidi and Molly. A memorial service for Joe will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, 255 Thames Street, Oamaru on Monday 13 January at 2pm. Messages to 5 Clare Street, Oamaru. 9400.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -