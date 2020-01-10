|
MORAHAN, Joseph Robert (Dr Joe). Died suddenly on Tuesday 7 January 2020, aged 67. Darling husband of Lesley, loved Dad of Michelle, Melanie and Mark, Jeffrey and Louise, loved step- Dad of Anna and Corey and Charli. Papa of Kieren, Deon, Connor; Blake, Oscar, Holly and Rosie ; Edison; Ariana and Malia.Former husband of Carol. Loved by his fur babies Heidi and Molly. A memorial service for Joe will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, 255 Thames Street, Oamaru on Monday 13 January at 2pm. Messages to 5 Clare Street, Oamaru. 9400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 10, 2020