FORSYTH, Joseph Peter. Passed away peacefully on 7th July 2019. Dearly loved husband of Edith, much loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Anne, David and Angie, Theresa and John. Loved Grandfather of Mateo, Chloe, Violet, Oscar, and Sienna. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 260 Richardson Road, Mt Roskill on Friday 12th July at 11.30am followed by burial at Mangere Lawn Cemetery.. If you wish to pay your respects to Joe you can do so at 717 New North Road, Mt Albert (parking on Selkirk Street and New North Roads) from today Tuesday (from 3pm).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019