Manning Funerals
Auckland, Auckland
09-377 9790
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 p.m.
St Michaels Catholic Church
6 Beatrice Road
Remuera
Joseph Patrick ONZM (Joe) MOODABE

Joseph Patrick ONZM (Joe) MOODABE Notice
MOODABE, Joseph Patrick (Joe) ONZM. Peacefully surrounded by family at Remuera Rise Care Home on Sunday 8 December 2019. Dearly loved partner of Aline. Adored dad of Elizabeth, Kate, Patrick and Tamara. Grandad Joe to his 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. A service to celebrate Joe's life will be held at St Michaels Catholic Church, 6 Beatrice Road, Remuera on Friday 13 December at 2pm. All communications to: [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
