O'NEILL, Joseph (Joe). Did his last watch at Fulton Home, Dunedin on 12 August 2020. Loved youngest son of Frank and Hannah O'Neill. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Frank and Heather O'Neill, John and Julie O'Neill, Kathleen and Colin Thom, Ann and the late Charlie Bolger and the late Patsy Marshall. Loved father of his children Paula, Richard, Shea and their families. Loved special uncle to his 22 nieces and nephews, their partners and children. Joe, you need to rest.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020