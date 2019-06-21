Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph DEMPSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Montgomery (Monty) DEMPSEY

Notice Condolences

Joseph Montgomery (Monty) DEMPSEY Notice
DEMPSEY, Joseph Montgomery (Monty). Passed away in Hastings on June 20, 2019, aged 95. Loved husband of the late Marj, loved father, father in law and friend of Victor and Tina, Ray and Jane, Sandra and Dan. Cherished Grandpa of Thomas, Emily, Michael and Katie. Heartfelt thanks to Monty's carers at home Norma, Fiona, Jill, Joan, and latterly to Leslie and the Summerville staff. A memorial service will be held in Auckland to be advised at a later date. You will be sadly missed Rest in Peace



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.