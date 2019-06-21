|
DEMPSEY, Joseph Montgomery (Monty). Passed away in Hastings on June 20, 2019, aged 95. Loved husband of the late Marj, loved father, father in law and friend of Victor and Tina, Ray and Jane, Sandra and Dan. Cherished Grandpa of Thomas, Emily, Michael and Katie. Heartfelt thanks to Monty's carers at home Norma, Fiona, Jill, Joan, and latterly to Leslie and the Summerville staff. A memorial service will be held in Auckland to be advised at a later date. You will be sadly missed Rest in Peace
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 21, 2019
