McCALLUM, Joseph (Joe). Passed away peacefully at Beachhaven Hospital in the early hours of 25 April 2020 in his 87th year. Loved son of the late Hilda and Dave McCallum of Rotowaro. Husband of the late Jean Marion McCallum. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Colin and Josephine; Gail and Maurice (Muzz) Kennett; Karen; Josie. Grandfather of Nicholas, Vincent and Dione; Gareth and Kylie; Karl, Shane, Jason and Matt; Sam, Ben and Ruby. Loved by Lynne and whanau. The family would like to thank Annemarie Court and in particular Beachhaven Hospital staff for their care and dedication over the last few years. A private service will be held and then a celebration of his life will follow later when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. All communications to the McCallum family, C/- Rowley Funeral Services, PO Box 302 524, North Harbour, Auckland 0751.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 28, 2020