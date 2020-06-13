Home

Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
Joseph Lester (QSM) CLARK

Joseph Lester (QSM) CLARK Notice
CLARK, Joseph Lester. QSM. Peacefully at 95 years old. Beloved father of Cathrine, Suzie, Kirsty and the late Heather. Grandad to Andrew, Tony, Brian, Paula, Johnathon, Kaitlin and Eden, and proud Great Grandad. Thanks to staff at Summerset Karaka for his excellent care. A service to celebrate Joe's life will be held in Fountains Chapel, corner Wood and Elliot Street, Papakura on Tuesday, 16th June at 11am. All correspondence to [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020
