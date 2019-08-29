|
|
|
MOYLE, Joseph Kevin. Passed away peacefully on August 27th at Leighton House, Gisborne in his 81st year. Proud father of Allan and Janet Moyle (Auckland) and Kathryn and Dan Wootton (Melbourne). Poppa to beloved grandchildren Jamie and Heather (Melbourne) and Antonia and Georgia (Auckland). In accordance with his wishes, a private cremation will be held. Messages to 106 Valley Rd, Mt Eden, Auckland 1024. No flowers please. May your rod bend bountifully and the bush tracks be dappled with light and wonder. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2019