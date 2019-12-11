|
TINETTI, Joseph John (John). Passed away peacefully on 9 December 2019, in his 88th year. Loving husband of the late Betty and much loved father and father-in-law of Darren and Linda. Stepfather of Murray and Jill, Carole and John. Poppa of Paul, Angela, Gareth, Kylee, Alycia and Jared. Loved Poppa of his 6 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at the Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Tuesday 17 December at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hibiscus Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Our grateful thanks to the staff at the Dialysis Unit, North Shore Hospice for their wonderful care. All communications to 12/89 Symes Drive, Red Beach 0932.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019