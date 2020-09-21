|
BEVAN, Joseph Francis (Joe). On 19 September 2020, peacefully at his home, in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat. Loving dad of Judy and Mike, Sharron, Raymond, Irene and Shimmy, and fondly remembered by Brian. Treasured grandad to seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Special thanks to Access Carers, District Nurses, Pfeffer Medical Centre, St John Ambulance Staff, and Taumarunui Hospital Staff. A service for Joe will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services, 34 Huia Street, Taumarunui, on Wednesday 23 September at 11am. Communication to the Bevan Family, c/- PO Box 198, Taurmarunui. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2020