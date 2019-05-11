|
|
|
RODRIGUES, Joseph Frances Cheetham (Joe). Lieutenant Royal Signals, World War ll, Q.S.M. Legion of Honour, (ZL2BKZ). In addition to a distinguished career Joe was a father to Charlie, Chris, Ant, Rosie and a grandfather and great grandfather. Special mention to all his nieces and nephews residing in Nottingham, England. Any messages for the family C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In accordance with Joe's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
Read More