Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph RODRIGUES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Frances Cheetham (Joe) RODRIGUES

Notice Condolences

Joseph Frances Cheetham (Joe) RODRIGUES Notice
RODRIGUES, Joseph Frances Cheetham (Joe). Lieutenant Royal Signals, World War ll, Q.S.M. Legion of Honour, (ZL2BKZ). In addition to a distinguished career Joe was a father to Charlie, Chris, Ant, Rosie and a grandfather and great grandfather. Special mention to all his nieces and nephews residing in Nottingham, England. Any messages for the family C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In accordance with Joe's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.