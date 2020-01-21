|
|
|
MCDERMOTT, Brother Joseph fms (Brother Owen). On 20th January 2020, peacefully, aged 85 years. Loved and respected member of the Marist Brothers District of the Pacific for 66 years. May he rest in peace. A vigil of remembrance will be held at the Church of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Banff Avenue, Epsom, on Wednesday 22nd January at 3:00 pm. A Requiem Mass to celebrate his life of service will be celebrated at the same Church on Thursday 23rd January at 10:00 am, followed by interment at Waikaraka Cemetery, Onehunga. Thanks are extended to the caring staff at Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital, Epsom. In lieu of flowers, donations would be very much appreciated to The Marist Brothers Champagnat Trust, P.O. Box 24-400, Royal Oak, Auckland 1345.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020