FLIEGNER, Joseph (Doctor). Born August 12, 1944. Passed away on July 05, 2019. Beloved husband of Annette, father of Sean, Dominic and Reuben, beloved father in law of Colleen, grandfather of Paris, Phoebe and Joseph. Beloved son of Moshe and Lusia, beloved brother of Benjamin, Henry, Bernard and Vivienne. Who defied the holocaust, who built a life of accomplishment and love. Who strived as a doctor to mend broken bodies and heal broken souls. Who devoted his life to his family. Burial Wednesday 10 July at 3pm Melbourne www.jewishfunerals.org.au May his memory be a blessing
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019