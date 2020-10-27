|
EDGAR, Joseph, (Joe). Peacefully on the 25th October 2020 at Victoria Place Rest Home Tokoroa. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband for 55 years to Judy. Much loved Dad and father in law of Kevin and Cathie, Sally, Simon and Leanne, David and Karen, Jamie and Paul. Loved "Granda" to Bede; Ariana, Te Arohana, Mereaira; Pepa and Oli. Loved brother of Tommy and Kath and their families. "Requiescat in Pace". Donations to Victoria Place would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Requiem Mass for Joe will be celebrated at St Pius X Catholic Church, SH1 Tokoroa on Friday, the 30th of October 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by the interment at The Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 27, 2020