MUSSA, Joseph (Yusuf) Ebrahim. 786. Passed away peacefully at home on 16 July 2020; aged 80. A dearly loved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend to many, and now reunited with our much loved family in Jannah. Allah saw you getting tired, when a cure was not to be, so he wrapped his arms around you and whispered "come to me". It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for part of us went with you, the day he took you home. Allah broke our hearts to prove he only takes the best. Your strength, determination and cheekiness will be forever missed. We love you and will carry you in our hearts, always. Much love, the Mussa and Patel families.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020