Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Resources
More Obituaries for Josef KENNEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josef Franz (Joe) KENNEL

Add a Memory
Josef Franz (Joe) KENNEL Notice
KENNEL, Josef Franz (Joe). Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, 9th April 2020. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the Late Teresia. Much loved father and father-in-law to Elisabeth and Ruedi, Christina and Clement, Suzanna and Brett, Erica, Julie and Rod, John and Nicola, Paul and Joanna. Beloved Granddad of Mario, Yann, Rebecca, Claire, Justin, Ethan, Gemma, Teresa, Alex, Melissa, Isaac, Max and their partners and all his great- grandchildren. "A strong, brave and loving character." R.I.P. Due to current circumstances a private cremation is to be held. The family will arrange a Memorial Service at a date to be advised. All communications to the Kennel Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josef's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -