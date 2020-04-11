|
KENNEL, Josef Franz (Joe). Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, 9th April 2020. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the Late Teresia. Much loved father and father-in-law to Elisabeth and Ruedi, Christina and Clement, Suzanna and Brett, Erica, Julie and Rod, John and Nicola, Paul and Joanna. Beloved Granddad of Mario, Yann, Rebecca, Claire, Justin, Ethan, Gemma, Teresa, Alex, Melissa, Isaac, Max and their partners and all his great- grandchildren. "A strong, brave and loving character." R.I.P. Due to current circumstances a private cremation is to be held. The family will arrange a Memorial Service at a date to be advised. All communications to the Kennel Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020