Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for Joris MEIJER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joris Leendert (Jo) MEIJER

Add a Memory
Joris Leendert (Jo) MEIJER Notice
MEIJER, Joris Leendert (Jo). Passed away peacefully, with family present, in Tauranga on 17th August 2020, aged 96. Much loved husband of Valerie. Loved father and father-in-law of Mike and Bron, Berta and Dave Nicoll, Ingrid and Greg Zotter (USA). Loved Opa of Paul and Libby, Sam, Owen and Natalie, Erin, Toni and Cam and Great Opa of April. In accordance with Jo's wishes, a private farewell will be held. Messages may be sent to the Meijer family c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD 3, Tauranga 3173.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -