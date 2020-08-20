|
MEIJER, Joris Leendert (Jo). Passed away peacefully, with family present, in Tauranga on 17th August 2020, aged 96. Much loved husband of Valerie. Loved father and father-in-law of Mike and Bron, Berta and Dave Nicoll, Ingrid and Greg Zotter (USA). Loved Opa of Paul and Libby, Sam, Owen and Natalie, Erin, Toni and Cam and Great Opa of April. In accordance with Jo's wishes, a private farewell will be held. Messages may be sent to the Meijer family c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD 3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020