HAINES, Jonti (Jonathan Rex). Left us suddenly on Friday 24th April, 2020. Much loved "favourite" husband and soulmate of Monique; proud dad of Zak and Justine, Jordan, and Hook. Cherished son of Joan and the late Rex; loved younger brother of Andrew and C.A, and Rich; and favourite uncle to many. Jonti will leave a huge gap in the lives of his Fonterra family, and the Port Waikato community. As per Jonti's wishes, a party will take place in a few months time. Yes, there will be fire, fireworks, and music "...just quietly..."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2020