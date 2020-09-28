|
|
|
LEDINGHAM, Jonathan Michael (Jon). 22 November 1974 - 28 September 2007 Memory is a story told in smiles and feelings shared, Full of dear familiar faces and the dreams we have lived and dared. Memory is an album full of rare and priceless art, Precious moments kept forever in the pages of the heart. Nothing beautiful in this world is ever really lost. All things beloved live on in our hearts . . . forever. So loved and missed so deeply but never forgotten by Mary, Catherine and all the Ledingham families.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2020