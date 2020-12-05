|
GRAY, Jonathan. Died peacefully 1 December 2020. A giant of faith and devoted servant of the Lord rests in peace. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Josephine, and father of David and John and family. A celebration of Jonathan's extraordinary life will be held at Ngatea Water Gardens, Bratlie Place, Ngatea on Tuesday 8 December at 11am. Communications to the Gray family c/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641. "I am the Resurrection and the life" saith the Lord.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020