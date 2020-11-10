Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jon JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Treves (Jon) JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Jon Treves (Jon) JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON, Jon Treves (Jon). Passed away on November 07, 2020. (Retired Principal of Karaka Primary school) passed peacefully away at North Shore hospice after a short illness. Beloved husband and best friend of Valerie and cherished father and father law of Greg and Kathryn and Catherine and James, special Pappa to Xavier and Harrison. Much loved and respected brother-in-law to his extended family. Great friend and mate to all who knew him. Private cremation. RIP
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -