JOHNSON, Jon Treves (Jon). Passed away on November 07, 2020. (Retired Principal of Karaka Primary school) passed peacefully away at North Shore hospice after a short illness. Beloved husband and best friend of Valerie and cherished father and father law of Greg and Kathryn and Catherine and James, special Pappa to Xavier and Harrison. Much loved and respected brother-in-law to his extended family. Great friend and mate to all who knew him. Private cremation. RIP
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 10, 2020