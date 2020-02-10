Home

Jon Morton FOREMAN

Jon Morton FOREMAN Notice
FOREMAN, Jon Morton. Died 5th February in Kelburn, Wellington aged 90 years. Loved by so many. Husband of Jennifer. Father of Paula, Nic, Ana and Kitt Foreman, stepfather of Michael and Simon Price and Amanda Skoog. 'Grandad Jon' for the Foreman clan; Amy, James, Jack, Eva, Madeleine, Roberta, Joseph and great grandad to Beata. Grandad to Jessica, Sam, Florence, Louis, Oliver and Alice, great grandad to Connor, Maddy, Zoe and Leo. Son of Morty & Kar. Brother to Bill and Robin. We will celebrate Jon's life together at St Michael's Church, 81 Upland Road, Kelburn, Wellington on Wednesday, 12th February 2020 at 12.30pm. 'Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.' Sail well.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 10, 2020
