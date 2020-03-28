|
de LATOUR, Jon Michael. NZ9991 NA2, NZ797 NZEF Passed away Monday 23 March at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village aged 95. Very dearly loved husband of Joan, loved father and father- in-law of John and Maree, Geoffrey and Judith and Adrienne and Ted and grandpa of Phillip, Amanda, Olivia, Thomas, Dominic and Gabriella. A private family ceremony has been held as Mike wished. Our grateful thanks to the lovely girls at Hospital 2, Edmund Hillary for their consideration and care. Communications to de Latour family, PO Box 99144, Newmarket, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020