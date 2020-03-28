Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Jon de LATOUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Michael de LATOUR

Add a Memory
Jon Michael de LATOUR Notice
de LATOUR, Jon Michael. NZ9991 NA2, NZ797 NZEF Passed away Monday 23 March at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village aged 95. Very dearly loved husband of Joan, loved father and father- in-law of John and Maree, Geoffrey and Judith and Adrienne and Ted and grandpa of Phillip, Amanda, Olivia, Thomas, Dominic and Gabriella. A private family ceremony has been held as Mike wished. Our grateful thanks to the lovely girls at Hospital 2, Edmund Hillary for their consideration and care. Communications to de Latour family, PO Box 99144, Newmarket, Auckland.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -