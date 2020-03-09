Home

SHIRLEY, Johnson Noel. Passed away suddenly on Thursday 5th March 2020. Dearly loved husband of Dawn and loving father to Shane and Francine, Dennis and Sharon, Sonjae and Ian, Cahn and Kelly and stepdad to Sandra and Pete, Michael and Chrissy and the late Darren. Much loved Poppa John to all of his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday March 10th, 11am at Foxton RSA, Easton Street, Foxton. Anderson Funeral Services FDANZ Foxton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2020
