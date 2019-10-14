|
DAVIS, Johnson. Much loved husband of Lisa; Dad of Georgina, John, Darryl, and Tina; Grandpop of Joel, Jason Kowhai, Opal, Tonja and Teigan Great Grandpop to Eedy-Fay. Loved Brother, Uncle, and friend of many. Passed away Peacefully, age 75, at home on 11 October 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Big Thanks to Hospice Mid North, for their wonderful support. A celebration for the life of Johnson will be held at 1 North Road on Monday 14th October at 11am followed by private cremation. All communications to 1 North Road, Kawakawa 0210. Ph. 09 4040636 "If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever." Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2019