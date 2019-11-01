Home

John Yannis GEORGE Notice
GEORGE, John Yannis. Died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family on 30th October 2019, aged 84. Loved son of Peter and Persephone George and brother to Madeline, Stella and Marina. Cherished husband of Dianne, loving father to Joanne, Karen, Peter and Caroline, Lucelle, Karl, Mark and Jeanine (and Toby 'woof'). Adoring Grandfather of Max, Michael, Zak, Holly and Jaydin, Madison, Branden, Paige, Dylan and Nikki. Treasured Great Grandfather of Isabella. A service held to celebrate John's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road on the Monday 4th November at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers the family have requested donations are made to Alzheimers NZ.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
