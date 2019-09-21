|
WONG TOI, John. On 16th September 2019. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Nancy. Loved father and father-in-law of Phillip, Kevin, and Ai-Leng, and Allison (Sweden). Loved and loving Goong Goong of Zachary, Dominic, Moa, and Idun. A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland, 12 noon Friday 27 September 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Private Bag 14902, Panmure, Auckland 1741 would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019