THOMPSON, John Wilson. Born June 01, 1929. Suddenly on June 07, 2020 passed away at Eden Care Lifestyle Village. Late of Sandringham, Pahiatua, Woodville and Waipawa. Loving husband of Maureen for 66 years and 9 months. Adored father and father-in-law of Colleen (deceased) and David and Colleen. A funeral service for John will be held at Eden Care Lifestyle Village, 28-32 View Road, Mt Eden on Wednesday 10th June at 2pm. A life well lived.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020