SULLIVAN, John William (John). Service Numbers Army 447845, Airforce 43912 Leading Aircraftman. Died peacefully at Warkworth Hospital on Saturday 28th March 2020. In his 97th year. Soulmate of Maureen. Loved father and father-in-law of Chris and Kirsty, Bridie and Bill, Jenny and Steve, Roger and Marta, and Amanda and Andre. Much loved 'Poppa John' to all of his grandchildren and great-grand children. A caring and loving father and an advocate for social justice. Sail On Into Eternity A private interment will be held for John, with a memorial service at a later date. Maureen and her family wish to thank the staff at Warkworth Hospital for their love and care, and for their willingness to go the extra mile.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020