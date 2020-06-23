Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Church of Christ (NZ)
Corner of Mount Albert and Dominion Roads
Mount Roskill
SPEEDY, John William. On 20 June 2020, John passed peacefully into the presence of His Lord and Saviour whom he loved and served throughout his life. Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Jesus said, "I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in Me, though he were dead, yet shall he live:" A celebration of John's life will be held on Thursday 25th June, 11am at the Church of Christ (NZ), Corner of Mount Albert and Dominion Roads, Mount Roskill. All communications to Church of Christ NZ, 8 Mount Roskill Road, Auckland 1041.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 23 to June 24, 2020
