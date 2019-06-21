Home

John William READER

John William READER Notice
READER, John William. Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on June 19, 2019. Cherished son of the late Jack and Iva; brother of the late Raewyn and Eric. Beloved husband of Patricia and formerly the late Raewyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Janine and Glenn, Donna and Noel. Grandfather of Aaron, Dion, Scott, Jamie, Ryan and Nick; great-grandfather of Phoenix. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden, Auckland on Monday June 24 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses of Ward 68, Auckland Hospital for the wonderful care extended to John.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 21, 2019
