|
|
|
MISA, John William (Billy). Regrettably passed away on Monday, 9 September 2019. He will be remembered as a dear son to Norma, a beloved husband to Bernadette "Adette", father of John Benjamin "JB", brother to Jesse, Jackie, Charina, Issa, Jericho, Chie and Joey and a friend to many. He will be dearly missed by all he has touched. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Anne's Catholic Church, 126 Russell Road, Manurewa on 14 September 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019