Mc ANNALLEY, John William (Jack). Merle, Irene and Judith extend sincere thanks for the love, care and practical support shown by so many during Jack's last few years and recent passing. We have been truly touched by all those who acknowledged Jack's amazing life. Attended his service or burial, sent cards and beautiful flowers, or phoned. Thank you all! "The brightest stars shine to remind us that special people we lose are always with us."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020