Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Te Awamutu Bible Chapel
Chapel Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John HAWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William HAWORTH

Add a Memory
John William HAWORTH Notice
HAWORTH, John William. Passed away suddenly on the 31st October 2020, aged 69 years. Loving husband and best friend of Lesley. Much loved mentor, father and father in law of Aaron and Kassandra, Bradley and Kate, Kerry and Sarah. Beloved Grandad of Mason and Julia; Braxton, Billy and Eva; Kane and Sydney. "Rest in peace, you will be dearly missed by us all" A Celebration of John's life will be held at the Te Awamutu Bible Chapel, Chapel Drive, on Thursday, 5th November 2020 at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Awamutu Community Animal Rehoming & Education Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Haworth family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -