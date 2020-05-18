Home

John William Hart HICKS

HICKS, John William Hart. Passed away peacefully in Cambridge on 15th May 2020, aged 82. Beloved husband of Helen for 54 memorable years. Much loved brother to Shirley (deceased), Rosanne (deceased), Marie (deceased), Viv and Meg. Much respected brother in law of Gary, Ian and Des. Loved Dad and father in law to Peter and Liz, Suzanne and Owen. Grandad to Charlotte, Cameron, Abby and Brooke. Sadly, only a private family service will be held for John, but we will celebrate his life with a memorial service as soon as possible. On 19th May at 2.00pm, you may like to raise a glass, light a candle and remember the good times shared with John.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2020
