HARRIS, John William (Jock). 7 July 1930 - 16 May 2020. With great sadness, Jock passed away peacefully at Ultimate Care Aroha Palmerston North on 16 May 2020, aged 89 years. Loved son of Jack and Jessie Harris and brother of Wiki, Desmond, Hinga, Billie, Donald, Noel and Grant. Cherished husband of Daphne. Dearly loved dad of Johnny, Desi, Noel, Peter, Karen and Jenny. Adored grand-father and great grand-father of all his mokos. Due to current restrictions a private family only service will be held. Those wishing to contact Jock's family can do so c/- 7 Wedgewood Grove, Highbury, Palmerston North. The family thanks the staff at Ultimate Care Aroha for their Aroha for Jock. Last time past the post Jock. Okioki i runga i te rangimarie.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2020