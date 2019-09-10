|
ELDER, John William. In loving memory of John William Elder, 6 June 1922 to 10 September 1999. Our dad's epic life, born in Whangaroa on 6 June 1922, bundled into an orphanage in 1925, started work on a sailing scow on the Wild West Coast of the South Island at 12 years old. Opportunity knocked with WWII but missed out on the one-way ticket to Singapore with a peptic ulcer, married mum, Gloria Patricia Rae, instead. Part of the infamous Waterside strike of 1951. At 5'4" he had no reverse gear and a nose that leaned south to prove it. Provided for his family for his whole life. Died ironically, of a peptic ulcer 10 September 1999. We love you, we are proud of you, we miss you dad. Dad (5), Granddad (19), Great Granddad (19) Not Out, Great Great Granddad (2) Not Out.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019