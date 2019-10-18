|
SMITH, John William Edwin. On October 16th 2019 peacefully at Auckland Hospital late of Mangere Bridge, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Isobel - Together Again after 63 years of marriage. Cherished Dad of Karen and Steve, Tricia, Glenda and Chris, Dianne and Don. Very loved Grandfather of Andrew and Amanda, Kirsten and Kevin, Jordan and Joy, Cameron, Nicole and Oliver, Connor and Aleisha and Great Grandfather of Thea, Henry (deceased) and Baby Robinson due December 1st. Special thanks to the staff at Ellerslie Gardens for their loving care and kindness. A Service will be held in the All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank on Monday 21st October 2019 at 1.30pm. All Messages P.O. Box 68966 Wellesley Street, Auckland 1141. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019